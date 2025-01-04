Previous
Let the Trivia Begin by sewfree
Let the Trivia Begin

Happy National Trivia Day

Trivia has become so popular. We are naturally curious and social so Trivia
is a great way to combine the two.

The holiday was celebrated in 1980 for the first time and since then, each year on January 4th.

The word “trivia” has Latin origins. “trivium” means “place where three roads meet”.

Dictionaries define trivia as unimportant pieces of information.

Over the years, trivia was transformed into “a social experience" with the popularity of trivia events. Trivia also emerged with radio and TV game shows. The popular game, Trivial Pursuit was released in 1982.

Enjoy a round of a Trivia today
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Marj

@sewfree
