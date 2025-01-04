Let the Trivia Begin

Happy National Trivia DayTrivia has become so popular. We are naturally curious and social so Triviais a great way to combine the two.The holiday was celebrated in 1980 for the first time and since then, each year on January 4th.The word “trivia” has Latin origins. “trivium” means “place where three roads meet”.Dictionaries define trivia as unimportant pieces of information.Over the years, trivia was transformed into “a social experience" with the popularity of trivia events. Trivia also emerged with radio and TV game shows. The popular game, Trivial Pursuit was released in 1982.Enjoy a round of a Trivia today