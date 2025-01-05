Day 5 Erasure Poem

64 Million Artists January Challenge



Words must be taken away from a pre-existing text to create a poem.



Article about a new director of Photography.

Pacific NW magazine. December 29, 2024 page 3.



Great poem for the New Year. I tried to make this artsy with a background. I got carried away with the application of stickers.



Poem



Single purpose

Insight

Fresh eyes

Stunning artistry

Delight with the beauty

With grit

Do it with love

Have fun