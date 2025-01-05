Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
157 / 365
Day 5 Erasure Poem
64 Million Artists January Challenge
Words must be taken away from a pre-existing text to create a poem.
Article about a new director of Photography.
Pacific NW magazine. December 29, 2024 page 3.
Great poem for the New Year. I tried to make this artsy with a background. I got carried away with the application of stickers.
Poem
Single purpose
Insight
Fresh eyes
Stunning artistry
Delight with the beauty
With grit
Do it with love
Have fun
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
@sewfree
157
photos
20
followers
31
following
43% complete
View this month »
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
words
,
poem
,
64ma-week1
kali
ace
i enjoy doing these poems , unfortunately i threw away the book i had done quite a few good ones in
January 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close