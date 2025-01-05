Previous
Day 5 Erasure Poem by sewfree
Day 5 Erasure Poem

64 Million Artists January Challenge

Words must be taken away from a pre-existing text to create a poem.

Article about a new director of Photography.
Pacific NW magazine. December 29, 2024 page 3.

Great poem for the New Year. I tried to make this artsy with a background. I got carried away with the application of stickers.

Poem

Single purpose
Insight
Fresh eyes
Stunning artistry
Delight with the beauty
With grit
Do it with love
Have fun
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Marj

@sewfree
kali ace
i enjoy doing these poems , unfortunately i threw away the book i had done quite a few good ones in
January 5th, 2025  
