Have a Box-tacular day!

Challenge: Show us the geometric lines, shapes, and patterns that exist in the world.

Retail Geometry in patterns on boxes.
Shopping for storage boxes to help with organizing. Surprised by all the geometric shapes and line designs. Using B&W. The shelf line adds to the mix.

This design trend seems to be easy on the eye. Geometric patterns and shapes are familiar and can be comforting.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Marj

@sewfree
