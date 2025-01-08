This Rust Be the Place

A simple blessing to walk in a park on a cold day. A time to reflect and be grateful for the beauty around you. My selfie has been composted inside the slag pot. Rust can be seen all over the art at this site. This large, bowl-shaped container was used to collect molten or solid slag generated during steelmaking.Dune Peninsula was built on the ruins of a historic lead-and-copper smelter. This replicaof a slag pot greets visitors. The area was once home to the American Smelting and Refining Company (ASARCO), which operated from 1888 to smelt lead and then copper. The smelter created toxic slag that was dumped into Puget Sound, and the area was designated a Superfund site in 1987.A Youtube short of a slag potArtist Adam Kuby created an outdoor sculpture, "Alluvion." His work evokes the origin of the site through the use of a rusty smokestack pipe. For decades, a giant smelter smokestack dominated this area and its surroundings,The smelter's pollution is said to have inspired the plot of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel Dune, which is about a people's quest to renew themselves against destructive mining interests. Herbert grew up around this site and witnessed the smokestack and the smelter's pollution.My photo covers: Puns - Weekly theme Rust - Selfie theme of Blessings