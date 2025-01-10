Previous
Melodious Day

Day 10 - A musical day. Choose and join in with your favorite song.

The joy of music. I learned to play piano at church so traditional hymns hold a special place in my heart. Many of the Psalms have been set to music and singing the Psalms strengthens and comforts me.

