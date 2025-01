A Moment with Water

Day 12 - Creative Prompt: Making waves. Find some clean water and let your skin touch it.





There is calming effect of the interaction between the hand and the water, creating a sense of peace.



I used a red light stick to create the shading. The overhead lighting created some shadows. It was interesting with different colors of light and working on angles. I also liked Black and White with the light stick on "beam" in the background