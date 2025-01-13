Emerald Elegance

Scarf for the January Word of the Day



A broad band of cloth worn about the shoulders, around the neck, or over the head.

Since the 1950s fashion houses have sent scarves to their most loyal of customers as a token of gratitude.



Scarves make the perfect gift. They fall into several price points to meet every budget. You can never have enough scarves and they are worn year round. No sizing in needed. Suitable for any gifting occasion. Easy to send in the mail.



This green scarf on this doll is a favorite in my collection. It can be thrown on in a moment to transform a dull outfit into something new.



Scarves can also be used as decor.

The colorful scarf that is drapead on the basket is another idea. They can be used on the edge of a couch or small table to add some accents.



According to Answers.com "scarf as a gift can symbolize warmth, comfort, and style. It's like saying, "Hey, stay cozy and fabulous, darling!" So, whether it's a gesture of affection or just a fashionable accessory, a scarf can speak volumes without saying a word."



I have used a green side beam to create the background. Light from the window created a nice shadow picking up the tones