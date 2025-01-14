Blurred Whimsy

January 14th is National Dress Up Your Pet Day – a special day created by celebrity pet lifestyle expert Colleen Paige in 2009.



I crocheted this warm ruffled dog collar for my friend Baxter. The red will be perfect for Valentine day. The collar provides neck warmth and is easy to put on with a leash in place.



Watched some YouTubes for ICM post processing and I really like this effect. It makes my friend Baxter look fluffy. My highlight is on the collar with more ICM on the rest of the photo. The large shadow on the carpet is mine.