Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
167 / 365
Mystic Moments of a Small Worry Worm
Jan 15th "Small" Word of the day
64 million artist Day 15 - The worm. Make or draw a worm.
I enjoy crocheting these small worry worms and giving them away, often to strangers.
There are several poems that can be tagged on to this creation.
This one is popular:
Keep me close, keep me near,
when a worry pops in your head,
hold me tight and whisper in my ear,
I will take away your worry,
so, you have nothing to fear.
Working on my ICM today to create the light appearance of movement of this worm moving up this pole.
Used f 16 1 sec ISO 100
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
@sewfree
167
photos
21
followers
32
following
45% complete
View this month »
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
worm
,
crochet
,
icm-8
,
jan25words
,
64ma-week3
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close