Mystic Moments of a Small Worry Worm

Jan 15th "Small" Word of the day



64 million artist Day 15 - The worm. Make or draw a worm.



I enjoy crocheting these small worry worms and giving them away, often to strangers.



There are several poems that can be tagged on to this creation.

This one is popular:



Keep me close, keep me near,

when a worry pops in your head,

hold me tight and whisper in my ear,

I will take away your worry,

so, you have nothing to fear.



Working on my ICM today to create the light appearance of movement of this worm moving up this pole.

Used f 16 1 sec ISO 100







