Upcycled Coin Pouch by sewfree
Upcycled Coin Pouch

64 Million Artists Challenge Day 16 Recycle to stitch.

Unwanted upholstery swatches can be creatively combined to create unique small bags for zipper coin pouches or even bigger bags.

I am in the final steps for this zippered bag by hand sewing a lining into this patched swatch coin purse.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Marj

@sewfree
Barb ace
Nice repurposing!
January 16th, 2025  
