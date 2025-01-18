Whispers from the Past

Your 365 photos are a source of inspiration and encouragement to try this challenge. This William Mumler challenge motivates me to try something new with my old family photos.



In the early 1900's, photography studios became more commonplace. The subject of the photo was posed in a stiff posture as can be seen in this photo of my young grandfather Ralph and his brother Harry. The participants were often asked to have a serious expression and reflect a formal image. The brothers are dressed in matching period outfits. This studio had elaborate backdrops and decorative elements. Taking a studio portrait had a social significance and preserves family memories. What a surprise to see ancestors, Catherine and Peter appear in their special photo.



I tried to brighten this up with a black and white application but returned to the original sepia color format.

