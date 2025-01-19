Cucoloris Popcorn Ceiling Art

Happy National Popcorn Day.



This day celebrates an extraordinary food. Popcorn has ability to turn itself inside out as it cooks.



My popcorn twist is a popcorn ceiling. This is a ceiling with a bumpy texture that resembles popcorn.

Popcorn ceilings became popular in the 1960s because they were inexpensive and easy to install. Some of these ceilings contain asbestos, a known carcinogen. The ceiling is safe as long as the popcorn is not disturbed. There are pros and cons to this type of ceiling. Removal of this type of ceiling is very expensive due to the asbestos abatement. We continue to leave our ceilings as they are.



Using this textured ceiling as my canvas, I have tried Cucoloris the second time using a larger template which was filling a very large area of the ceiling. The same procedure was used as my photo on January 2nd 2025. No special lights were used. I used Black and White post processing to emphasize the design. Getting the set-up to project upward on the ceiling was the challenge.



Another fun experiment!