Hidden Treasure Purse Delight

64 Million Artists Challenge Day 20



Meaningful items. Create something to hide inside a chosen bag or item of clothing.



I love to make small purses out of upcycled materials. Here is a bag to hold Kleenex or coins. Perfect size to fit into this market bag or a regular size purse. It has accent zipper charms. They remind me of faith and joy. The charms give me a meaningful touch or can be held to give me inspiration.