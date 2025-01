Challege: Take a selfie this week inspired by some song lyricsWalking on Sunshine"Walking on sunshine" is repeated over and over in this song. The words get stuck in your head.I captured a selfie of my feet and was lucky to get a sun flare. Hopefully, it looks like I am walking on sunshine. My original idea was to add some type of special effect to look like sunshine. Happy to get a natural look with my cell phone on the ground.