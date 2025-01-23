Tranquil Ocean Sunset: Letter to the Future

64 Million Artists Challenge Day 23

Creative Prompt: This is my time capsule. Imagine a person finds your photo in 100 years time. What would you say to them about today? Also including the Word for today: Time since this is a letter for a future TIME



Hello from 2025!

Amazing in 2125 you found my vacation sunset photo. I enjoy the ribbon of colors in this tranquil photo. Maybe that is why you found it. Let me tell you about my era.



Today in 2025 we are living in a whirlwind of technology, where information is at your fingertips. Our phones are tiny computers along with camera function and entertainment in our pocket. AI has seen faster and more widespread growth in many industries and can be used in photo editing. Photos are the universal language that are easily stored in digital formats.



Since you are viewing my 2025 (taken Sept 2024) vacation photo, I wonder what photography will be like in 2125.



Is the 365 community active in 2125?



I think it’s safe to say, that one thing would remain consistent, the power of photography.



Here is my advice for those in the future. Remember to cherish the simple things a sunset, laughter of those around you, family, faith.



Capture moments in your 2125 photography to share with people in the future 100 year era 2225.