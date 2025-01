Heartbeats Amid the Chaos

64 Million Artists Challenge



Day 24 -Creative Prompt: Heart beat. Feel your pulse then try to repeat the beat.



After viewing this messy chaos on the bed, my heart beats are also in a state of disorder.

I am in the process of sorting in preparation for some room remodeling. Once the process is finished, likely my heart beat will be back to normal.



Capture52 challenge: Chaos.

I used ICM to make more chaos.