Happy Opposite Day

Opposite Day is an unofficial holiday celebrated on January 25th, when people do things in the opposite way.



I had a lot of ideas today to set up photos for a theme or challenge but since it is opposite day, nothing happened. Out and about so I took some photos by the water. In true Opposite day style, these photos are not meeting my expectations. I need to fix but in opposite style, not feeling motivated to edit. Decided to read some emails and received this Ad. I had to take a second look.



In Opposite style with not much work, took a picture to share.



Hope you are having a wonderful opposite day.

