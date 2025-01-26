Whimsical Waters with Mountain Daydreams

The Edit The Sorriness Out Of It challenge



Out and about yesterday so I took some photos with my cell phone by the water. It was a quick stop in the parking lot to capture my photo. It seemed OK. Once I arrived home and took a closer view, somehow the background mountains melted away and the photo had an overall blue haze even though it was a clear day. After some basic edits, I still was not satisfied.



Today I am playing with this image that was not OK. Editing over and over. Composted the same photo with edited photo for fun. Three people down at the boat dock are now visible and the background mountain ridge stands out. The color of the hills are transformed from a blue haze to a funky color. (Not sure what happened to the green hill color but maybe ended up as the green shadow on the water) The water color is out of control but better than just bland. I have some visable white-caps on the water. Added some fun streaks, clouds and screen overlay to add a whimsical interest.