Time to Read a Dull Book by sewfree
Time to Read a Dull Book

Covering 4 Challenges

64 Million Artists Challenge: Day 28 - Silly self portrait. Create a picture of yourself.

Challenge Five plus Two: Dull is what is called for this week. Take a selfie that's dull, boring , uninteresting, flat, lifeless, colorless, faded, dreary or lackluster

January Word: "Books"

People Challenge: face your fear – "selfie”
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Marj

@sewfree
