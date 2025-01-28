Time to Read a Dull Book

Covering 4 Challenges



64 Million Artists Challenge: Day 28 - Silly self portrait. Create a picture of yourself.



Challenge Five plus Two: Dull is what is called for this week. Take a selfie that's dull, boring , uninteresting, flat, lifeless, colorless, faded, dreary or lackluster



January Word: "Books"



People Challenge: face your fear – "selfie”