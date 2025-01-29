Previous
Garden Harmony Plate by sewfree
181 / 365

Garden Harmony Plate

January Word: Food

BLD: Healthy food photography challenge


Grape Tomatoes
Spring Mix Greens
Spinach
Cut up Cucumber
Broccoli Slaw mix
Cut up Radish
Red Pepper
Golden Raisins
Green Goddess Dressing
with
Brown Roll

Busy Day. Lunch will be a mix of already prepared garden vegetable mix.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Marj

@sewfree
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact