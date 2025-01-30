Croissant Delight

Happy Croissant Day



This croissant is pure magic. The crispy, golden layers revealing a soft center that melts in your mouth along with a touch of chocolate.



History: most sources agree the croissant originates from Austria as the kipferl and baked as a bread roll. Myths attribute the croissant invention was a celebration of the Ottoman Empire’s defeat in the Battle of Vienna. Possibly the crescent shape represented the moon on the Ottoman flag.



According the internet, the earliest recorded introduction of the kipferl to France occurred in 1839. August Zang opened a Viennese bakery in Paris and baked kipfer. Parisians fell in love with this bread. The name "croissant" also began appearing in historical records, referring to the crescent shape.



In 1915, Sylvain Claudius Goy recorded the first-known French version of the croissant recipe.



This croissant was square. It is considered to be a modern variation on the classic crescent shape and handy for fillings and sandwich elements.