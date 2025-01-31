“Who Shall Ascend the Hill”

My daughter asked me to take her to a Hilltop community medical center in Tacoma Washington. This colorful display of faces mural was across from the center and caught my attention.



After a little research on the internet, I found local Hilltop community artist Tiffanny Hammonds, created this wall art for Tacoma Housing Authority building. This large mural incorporates faces represented in the community. Tiffanny is a popular artist in this area and her pieces can be found on the street and in businesses. Part of her inspiration for this piece comes from Psalm and giving hope and inspiration to her community. This is part of a series of murals and this one is titled, “Who Shall Ascend the Hill.”



Multiple power lines cross my photo. Hope they add to the photo. I tried to erase in editing but I was not pleased with the outcome.

Attempted to take the photo from an upper parking level in the nearby parking facility but that did not work. If I crossed the street to avoid the lines then I would lose the drama of this tall mural.

