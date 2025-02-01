Previous
Two scoops of Raisins and an Ice Cream Bar by sewfree
184 / 365

Two scoops of Raisins and an Ice Cream Bar

Happy Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

Every Day is a Holiday & Flash of Red Week 1 & Feb Word

Does ice cream every morning boost your mental performance?
Here is an interesting article from dairyherd.com
https://www.dairyherd.com/news/should-you-really-eat-ice-cream-breakfast#:~:text=One%20study%20found%20eating%20ice,your%20mental%20performance%20and%20alertness.&text=%E2%80%9CA%20study%20which%20explores%20the,of%20this%20increased%20mental%20capacity.%E2%80%9D

Black and White highlights the ice cream bar vs color. Tried some distortion filters but they seem to distract from the focus on spoon and ice cream bar.

My outside down image can be seen in a reflection on spoon
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo ace
Great shot but I’m not sure about ice cream at breakfast time
February 1st, 2025  
Dave ace
Ice cream is any time food. Nice b&w shot.
February 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact