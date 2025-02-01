Sign up
Previous
184 / 365
Two scoops of Raisins and an Ice Cream Bar
Happy Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
Every Day is a Holiday & Flash of Red Week 1 & Feb Word
Does ice cream every morning boost your mental performance?
Here is an interesting article from dairyherd.com
https://www.dairyherd.com/news/should-you-really-eat-ice-cream-breakfast#:~:text=One%20study%20found%20eating%20ice,your%20mental%20performance%20and%20alertness.&text=%E2%80%9CA%20study%20which%20explores%20the,of%20this%20increased%20mental%20capacity.%E2%80%9D
Black and White highlights the ice cream bar vs color. Tried some distortion filters but they seem to distract from the focus on spoon and ice cream bar.
My outside down image can be seen in a reflection on spoon
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
Marj
@sewfree
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Tags
spoon
,
breakfast
,
black&white
,
bw
,
cutlery
,
for2025
,
edah25-02
,
feb25words
Jo
ace
Great shot but I’m not sure about ice cream at breakfast time
February 1st, 2025
Dave
ace
Ice cream is any time food. Nice b&w shot.
February 1st, 2025
