Crispy Tater Tots on a Plate

Happy Tater Tots Day !



What is for dinner ? Feb words



Flash of Red: “In the Kitchen” Find something fun to photograph -dinner preparations



Fixing a Tater Tot one dish dinner for tonight, so starting preparation with baking the tots to make them crispy.



In the 1950s, Ore-Ida introduced Tater Tots as an affordable side dish. Their low cost and easy preparation made them popular. The name “Tater Tot” was chosen through a contest among Ore-Ida employees. Today these tots can be purchased in a variety of tot products such as sweet potato and broccoli tots.



Capturing black and white tots was a challenge. My first shots looked like charcoal briquettes on a plate. Trying to focus on one tot and the rest are more blurred. It was fun to try to different ideas to make these look like tots.



