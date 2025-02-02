Previous
Crispy Tater Tots on a Plate by sewfree
185 / 365

Crispy Tater Tots on a Plate

Happy Tater Tots Day !

What is for dinner ? Feb words

Flash of Red: “In the Kitchen” Find something fun to photograph -dinner preparations

Fixing a Tater Tot one dish dinner for tonight, so starting preparation with baking the tots to make them crispy.

In the 1950s, Ore-Ida introduced Tater Tots as an affordable side dish. Their low cost and easy preparation made them popular. The name “Tater Tot” was chosen through a contest among Ore-Ida employees. Today these tots can be purchased in a variety of tot products such as sweet potato and broccoli tots.

Capturing black and white tots was a challenge. My first shots looked like charcoal briquettes on a plate. Trying to focus on one tot and the rest are more blurred. It was fun to try to different ideas to make these look like tots.

2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact