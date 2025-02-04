Timeless Lace Making

Selfie inspired by art from the Louvre



Johannes Vermeer's painting, "The Lacemaker " should be located in the Dutch Masters wing at the Louvre. Vermeer's most notable work is often recognized as Girl with a Pearl Earring (1665). The Lacemaker (1669) features thread, pins, and bobbins as a focus in this painting. The lady was against a plain background. Colors are calming.



I like this artist because his scenes are of everyday life. Lace making is truly an art. I have a friend that makes bobbin lace so I have observed the process. Bobbins hold thread that is pinned on a pillow and the bobbins are moved back and forth. The weaving follows a endless sequence of movements to create an open lace fabric.



I did not have the same clothing as the lace maker so I used winter clothing. I tried to fluff my hair to duplicate the painting. When I looked down as if to make lace, I looked asleep so going for a Mona Lisa smile.



The Vermeer style is usually full of shadow and light with depth. My edits are with BeFunky. First I used portrait relight and several other portrait effects to my selfie. My lace in the foreground changed with the edits and I lost the definition of pins in the pillow. The threads (white) are still visible against the dark lace. Next, I went to oil painting. Realistic GFX was first to enhance the texture and sharpen the edges. Next I went to Impasto GFX which helps the look of imitation oil painting and adds depth. I played with a couple of other oil edits and lowered their intensity to add on. I want to keep a soft calm look so I am stopping before the editing is out of control.



