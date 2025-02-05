Journey's Hub

Touch of red: “Around the Block”



I pass by and have used this transit parking garage frequently. On the side of the structure, an art screen is displayed. It was designed by Christine Nguyen.

Her art work draws upon the imagery of nature, the sciences, and the cosmos. The bus station opened in 2006 and the parking structure has 1,190 parking spaces available.



This transit station is in the process of becoming part of a future light rail station. Once complete, the train will extend from south end of Puget Sound to Seattle.



Rapid Ride bus in the foreground of the photo is faster than typical local bus routes because they service fewer stops. The line runs no less often than every 10 minutes during peak commuting hours. On the right side of the photo in the distance, there is a small view of the elevated rail building site.



The sun is setting but the sky is very overcast and grey. Street lights are coming on. Two small people can be seen on each side of the sidewalk.

