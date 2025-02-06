Previous
Intergalactic Cat in Space: Mission Yogurt by sewfree
Intergalactic Cat in Space: Mission Yogurt

Week 6 Storytime: This cat in space is trying to beam up my yogurt treat

Happy Frozen Yogurt Day !

Not exactly frozen yogurt. This celebration likely emerged as a promotional initiative within the frozen yogurt industry to boost appreciation for this delightful treat. An opportunity for individuals to enjoy their favorite frozen treat

Both regular and frozen yogurt have similar unique appeal and can be enjoyed in similar ways. This chilled Skyr is rich Icelandic yogurt treat that is thicker and creamier than regular yogurt.

Finding myself in a playful mood today. Started taking B & W photo then moved to color shots. I happened to try some of the fun modes on my cell phone. This one made me smile.
I love the background with the “beams” from the spaceships.
February 7th, 2025  
