Faded Rose by sewfree
190 / 365

Faded Rose

Daido Moriyama art challenge today.

I reviewed some of the Moriyama street photos, but was drawn to his artistic flowers. This is a lesser theme in this artist's career. His use of grainy and high-contrast images remain in the flower photos. Moriyama focuses on imperfection such as wilting flowers. I noted blurring towards the edges and strong dark to light.
When I was cleaning out some clutter, I found some dried roses and wanted to capture some of the elements of this artist.
My photo was shot in black and white. During the edits, I applied grain and tone curve to slightly adjust the midtones and shadows. In addition, blurred edit was used on the outer edges. This was an interesting process.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Photo Details

