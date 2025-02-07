Faded Rose

Daido Moriyama art challenge today.



I reviewed some of the Moriyama street photos, but was drawn to his artistic flowers. This is a lesser theme in this artist's career. His use of grainy and high-contrast images remain in the flower photos. Moriyama focuses on imperfection such as wilting flowers. I noted blurring towards the edges and strong dark to light.

When I was cleaning out some clutter, I found some dried roses and wanted to capture some of the elements of this artist.

My photo was shot in black and white. During the edits, I applied grain and tone curve to slightly adjust the midtones and shadows. In addition, blurred edit was used on the outer edges. This was an interesting process.