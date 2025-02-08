Coffee K-Cups in Motion

I’ve received some low acid K-cup coffee. These are single-serve coffee pods that are used in Keurig machines to brew coffee. They are small, sealed containers that contain grounds. My new cups have an interesting emblem on the top to represent the brand. I tried black and white and then color, but this didn't seem to be a very good photo with just the cups. I used my Rebel T 100 with ICM effect settings. You are able to see the cup outline. The emblem on the top is blurred. I am keeping this photo in color with red as the main color.