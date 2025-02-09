Sign up
Previous
192 / 365
What a Tree-rific day! (FOR2025 9)
Flash of Red: getting out and about.
Taking a short-cut road through a park to get to the store. The sun came out for a brief time casting a nice light on this line of trees. I pulled over and took this photo out the window.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
Tags
trees
,
park
,
for2025
,
theme-february2025
,
puns-2
