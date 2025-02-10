Previous
Father's Button Up Boots Day 10 by sewfree
193 / 365

Father's Button Up Boots Day 10

These were my father's button-up booties that were bronzed and mounted to this base as a keepsake.

Common in the 1800s and early 1900s. My father wore these in 1921 as his first pair of shoes.

Eventually this style of shoe was replaced by laced boots and other styles.

Slight vintage wash was applied to the black and white photo to bring out the details
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
52% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jessica Eby ace
I remember seeing bronzed boots when I was a kid, but I don't know whose or where! These ones are so cute and it's so nice that you have them :)
February 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact