Previous
193 / 365
Father's Button Up Boots Day 10
These were my father's button-up booties that were bronzed and mounted to this base as a keepsake.
Common in the 1800s and early 1900s. My father wore these in 1921 as his first pair of shoes.
Eventually this style of shoe was replaced by laced boots and other styles.
Slight vintage wash was applied to the black and white photo to bring out the details
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
Marj
Tags
vintage
boots
for2025
feb25words
theme-february2025
Jessica Eby
ace
I remember seeing bronzed boots when I was a kid, but I don't know whose or where! These ones are so cute and it's so nice that you have them :)
February 11th, 2025
