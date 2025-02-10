Father's Button Up Boots Day 10

These were my father's button-up booties that were bronzed and mounted to this base as a keepsake.



Common in the 1800s and early 1900s. My father wore these in 1921 as his first pair of shoes.



Eventually this style of shoe was replaced by laced boots and other styles.



Slight vintage wash was applied to the black and white photo to bring out the details