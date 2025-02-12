Previous
Ducks on Parade by sewfree
Ducks on Parade

A Visit to Wapato Park

One of the earliest settlers in South Tacoma, R.A. Radebaugh, purchased over 300 acres surrounding Wapato Lake for what he envisioned as a residential district and public park. His private park opened in 1889. Radebaugh lost most of his property in 1890 due to financial difficulties, but Wapato Park was established in the early 1920’s as a public park.

This large flock of birds were enjoying a stroll.

I believe these are American Wigeons. They spend time in flocks grazing on land. They have a short neck and small bill. Males have the white crown strip and green ear patch.
Females have a gray head.

My photo was in color but after playing around with black and white, I made this edit.
Jo ace
Love the way they are all heading in the same direction. Interesting narrative
February 12th, 2025  
