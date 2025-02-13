Previous
Day 4 Teddy Day - A Surreal Selfie by sewfree
196 / 365

Day 4 Teddy Day - A Surreal Selfie

Surreal art often depicts bizarre and disjointed imagery. Wacky day so a surreal selfie representing Teddy Day for seven days of love.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
