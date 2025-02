A Milestone of the Past

In the early 1900's it was very common for people to leave school before the 8th grade. Thus,

graduation was a big event with girls wearing their very best. This is Lela Fryer who was my relative in one of my side family trees so I lack some information. The back of the photo just gives the event and her name. Flowers adorn her lovely dress. The photographer has used a side light as if thru a window and a dreamy background.



Giving Lela a flash of red on her dress.