The Tresure of Tulips in Monochrome

Tulips are a true Tresure in the world of flowers. Tulips became valuable during the 17th century due to their rarity and exotic beauty.



Tulips are the second most popular flower for Valentine Day after roses. The promise of spring.



White Tulips represent forgiveness and new beginnings.



This bouquet was given to me yesterday. Today they are opening up. I liked the way the natural light was coming from the window but I did not like the distracting window background it created. I tried several background ideas such as erasing the distractions and even a touch of color but decided to remove the total background.

