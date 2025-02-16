Dancing Under the Moon's Spell

"Dancing in the Moonlight" is a song written by Sherman Kelly, originally recorded in 1970 by Kelly's band Boffalongo. The song became a hit single by King Harvest Multiple artists have recorded this song.The back story of this song is sad but the outcome is a song of " an alternate reality, the dream of a peaceful and joyous celebration of life."I woke up during the night and found the moon shing brightly through the window. Everyone needs to dance in the moonlight sometime.This photo was shot on Feb 11, the waxing Gibbous, with 99% of the moon illuminated. The screen on the window gives an interesting effect and I was able to capture the silhouette of bushes in front of the window.Alyson Stoner's Dancing In The Moonlight, from Disney's Space Buddies is a fun video