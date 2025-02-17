Haunted Porcelain Doll

Word: Composition

Focused on capturing the features of the doll by using soft, even lighting by placing under a sky-light. Tried to use a shallow depth of field to highlight the subject. My goal is to enhance the dolls vintage aesthetic. Plain white background was used to draw attention to my subject.



This porcelain doll was purchased in 1990's to add to a collection. Each doll can tell a story. The face showcases intricate details that almost seem lifelike. Adorned in a velvet dress complete with little shoes.



Since the theme of the week is Halloween, I have used some editing to make this doll seem scary. Her appearance is a disheveled giving the appearance of imperfect to add to this theme.