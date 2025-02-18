Previous
Texture-iffic by sewfree
201 / 365

Texture-iffic

Experimented with various edits to create something different. Texture is how the photo would feel if you could touch it. The rough texture conveys the emotion of harshness or struggle. It is not about what we see but revealing how we see the subject.

https://365project.org/sewfree/365/2025-02-04

The link is for a photo taken for selfie inspired by the louvre theme. At the time, my edits were to make a Vermeer's like photo.

Used the original photo and changed to B & W. Next used editing tools to stack and
apply many layers of texture and imagination. Cropped because the texture created extra negative space. I had more ideas but think I should stop.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Marj

ace
