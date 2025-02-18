Texture-iffic

Experimented with various edits to create something different. Texture is how the photo would feel if you could touch it. The rough texture conveys the emotion of harshness or struggle. It is not about what we see but revealing how we see the subject.The link is for a photo taken for selfie inspired by the louvre theme. At the time, my edits were to make a Vermeer's like photo.Used the original photo and changed to B & W. Next used editing tools to stack andapply many layers of texture and imagination. Cropped because the texture created extra negative space. I had more ideas but think I should stop.