Relaxation Defined

Not inspired today. My thought was lines, so I went around the house taking multiple photos of drawers. Spent time editing for lines. After reviewing all the photos with edits, I stumbled on a photo of my recliner taken on Monday. I took advantage of a President's day sale to buy a new recliner. The chair in this photo still has some life but not offering much lumbar support. A donation was arranged between the store and Habitat for Humanity. In the process, both the furniture store and the charity facility wanted to see the chair before a pick-up was arranged. Pictures were taken and texted. The donation was approved.



By removing the background of side furniture and window, I was able to have fresh perspective. Changed the photo to Black and White. Put a new red background in for flash of red. I see a lot of textures and lines.



Strangely, my imagination sees a face, smile, arms and legs. 😊