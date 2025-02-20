Bowl of Nature's Candy is Waiting

My 6 word title story: These cherries are waiting for me to cook a cherry dump cake. Not quite a pie.



Happy National Cherry Pie Day!!!



Cherry pie can symbolize Americana and the comforts of home. In the 1500s fruit pies were introduced. A cherry pie is believed to have been presented to Queen Elizabeth I. Pies first came to America with the early English settlers, along with cherry trees.



Today, I was surprised to receive an email from a craft store featuring cherry themed fabrics and cherry buttons, iron on patches etc all on sale today.



Tried several lighting trials for this photo. I ended up with a light and mirror under this bowl. For a second light source. I placed this by the window for natural light. Color was changed to black and white. During editing, this faint pink appeared which is perfect for flash of red.