Bowl of Nature's Candy is Waiting by sewfree
203 / 365

Bowl of Nature's Candy is Waiting

My 6 word title story: These cherries are waiting for me to cook a cherry dump cake. Not quite a pie.

Happy National Cherry Pie Day!!!

Cherry pie can symbolize Americana and the comforts of home. In the 1500s fruit pies were introduced. A cherry pie is believed to have been presented to Queen Elizabeth I. Pies first came to America with the early English settlers, along with cherry trees.

Today, I was surprised to receive an email from a craft store featuring cherry themed fabrics and cherry buttons, iron on patches etc all on sale today.

Tried several lighting trials for this photo. I ended up with a light and mirror under this bowl. For a second light source. I placed this by the window for natural light. Color was changed to black and white. During editing, this faint pink appeared which is perfect for flash of red.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Barb ace
Interesting background info on the history of cherry pies!
February 20th, 2025  
Lin ace
Great lighting!
February 20th, 2025  
