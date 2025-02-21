National Sticky Bun Day !

Cinnamon roll was used in this photo. Similar but not the same. One was eaten with my morning coffee. My hands were sticky afterwards.



History of the sticky bun is uncertain. Some say that they date back to Western World since the Middle Ages, when cinnamon was a available spice in these regions. However, one thing that is agreed on is that German settlers brought the sticky bun to Pennsylvania. Popularized through the Pennsylvania Dutch, many of whom were fleeing religious persecution during the 1700s. In my family tree, I have several people fleeing to Pennsylvania. Likely, this treat was done in a wood fired oven. Due to inconsistent heat, pastries were baked on cabbage leaves providing protection from hot spots.



What is the difference between sticky buns and cinnamon rolls?

Nuts turn a plain “cinnamon roll” into a “sticky bun”. Another difference is "sticky." Before they are baked, a caramel glaze is poured into the baking dish with nuts prior to adding to the rolls.

Then, when the baking is finished, the rolls are flipped upside down, leaving the sticky side up. Cinnamon rolls are not turned upside down. A sugar glaze or drizzle is applied to the top.



Some believe sticky buns baked on a full moon attract good luck and prosperity. This folklore stems from early European bakers who thought sweet pastries carried mystical properties.



Black and White does not work today for this photo. Used cell phone camera. Used hyperlapse for fun. Snapseed was used to create the still photo,