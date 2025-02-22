Skyward Journey

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) featured a car that flies via magic. In the movie, Back to the Future (1985), the DeLorean car was modified to be capable of normal flight. Flying cars may be available in 2026. Suzuki is developing the SkyDrive, an all electric flying car. Many challenges before flights begin such as battery range of these cars. U.S. Federal Aviation needs to create regulations. These cars are expected to cost between $170,000 and $350,00.



WWYD and Adding to WSL challenge because I found a quote that seems to fit.



"It's the flying car of the future! Today!"

— Phineas and Ferb -



Disney created a cartoon with the characters Phineas and Ferb. The cartoon lasted from 2007 to 2015. There is talk of bringing the cartoon back this summer. Phineas and Ferb have several memorable quotes in this cartoon series.



I used multiple edit programs and stacking. A lot of fun.

