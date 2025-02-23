Previous
Bird Disinterested, Forgotten Cart By Trash by sewfree
206 / 365

Bird Disinterested, Forgotten Cart By Trash

Shopping cart is a subject that usually wouldn't be considered for a photo. This solitary red cart with carboard trash is forgotten in back of a store.
Why was it left there? What journey did it take to end up here? The black bird sitting on the fence turns the other way. It invites reflection about our chaotic urban life. Abandoned shopping carts can be a nuisance and an eyesore that detracts from the surroundings of the area. Carts create safety hazards by blocking parking or doors. In addition, trash is overflowing with debris on the pavement.

Driving down a backstreet, I was sad to see all the trash at this location. Raining today so very wet debris. Took a quick picture from the road since the cart was blocking the parking.
