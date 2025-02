Drawer full of Flavor

A few years ago, I was tired of searching for my spice stash which was scattered everywhere. Drawer organizer was purchased to keep all these essentials in one organized space. Cooking and baking becomes a joy when you can find what you need.



Used the Black and White filter on the cell phone.

Attempted to play with settings on my Canon Rebel but I like the cell phone result. I wanted to add an overlay for fun but simple is best today.