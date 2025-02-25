Previous
Windows to My World by sewfree
Windows to My World

Doing a twist on the collage challenge. Inside to the outside. Each photo represents something I see differently out my windows.

Top to bottom:
My view of a sunset out the window
Moon shining through
Looking out to the front yard
Snow falling
Cat is looking at me
View of my mailbox from the window

Used BeFunky collage editing
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

