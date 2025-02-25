Sign up
208 / 365
Windows to My World
Doing a twist on the collage challenge. Inside to the outside. Each photo represents something I see differently out my windows.
Top to bottom:
My view of a sunset out the window
Moon shining through
Looking out to the front yard
Snow falling
Cat is looking at me
View of my mailbox from the window
Used BeFunky collage editing
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
Tags
windows
,
mfpiac-137
