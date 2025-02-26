The Daily Grain

Previous
February 26 - Pantry

Due to our galley style kitchen, I don't have a pantry. Food is stored in sections on the shelf.
Cereal is all in one spot where a bowl can be easily accessed. My daily choice of cereal in black and white.

Have a delightful breakfast !


Marj

ace
@sewfree
