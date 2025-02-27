Previous
Dressing Delight by sewfree
210 / 365

Dressing Delight

Salad dressing, a substance added to enhance the flavor of salads, which is the definition of a condiment.

A colander was on my counter so I set it on the side. Morning light came through the holes. I really like the glare. Decided to add the bottle.
Marj

