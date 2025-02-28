Setting the Table

Dinnerware is generally the functional part of the settings, the items used to serve and eat food.



Primitive tools fashioned from bone and stones were the first elements of tableware. As humans evolved, they began using metals, including bronze, iron and steel. When the Romans came along, the rich started using silver for plates and utensils. Greeks and Romans thought water stored in silver vessels kept liquids fresh. During the plagues in Europe, the rich ate from silver plates and utensils believing that they would be protected from disease. The poor used tableware made out of clay or bronze.



Setting the table for lunch. Using a grainy look today for fun. Including fiveplustwo-handy for showing my hand at being handy when it comes to placing each element on the table.

