Smartphone Graveyard

Taking a twist on smartphone week (52wc-2025-w9) by taking a cell phone shot of my worn out smartphone devices. Next, incorporating the cell photo with AI generated tombstones. I found a great quote to tie into this creation so adding wsl-2 tag. Pink is the focus of this image, taking the alternative pattern of the rainbow, with contrasts so added rainbow tag.



Rachel Drinkwater is a blogger and tech writer.

Technology Graveyard: Since 2000, mobile technology has changed significantly. The mobile phone in 2000 possibly had a list of contacts and served as a phone and had ability to send an SMS. Many enjoyed playing a game on a black and white screen. In 2001, a few phones took low image photos. Having today's quality of mobile phone cameras has changed the way people see the world.



My current Samsung Android smartphone will be outdated in about 10 years time and probably tucked away in a box.



"One thing is for sure; the dusty tombs of my technology graveyard will continue to grow."