Previous
Smartphone Graveyard by sewfree
212 / 365

Smartphone Graveyard

Taking a twist on smartphone week (52wc-2025-w9) by taking a cell phone shot of my worn out smartphone devices. Next, incorporating the cell photo with AI generated tombstones. I found a great quote to tie into this creation so adding wsl-2 tag. Pink is the focus of this image, taking the alternative pattern of the rainbow, with contrasts so added rainbow tag.

Rachel Drinkwater is a blogger and tech writer.
Technology Graveyard: Since 2000, mobile technology has changed significantly. The mobile phone in 2000 possibly had a list of contacts and served as a phone and had ability to send an SMS. Many enjoyed playing a game on a black and white screen. In 2001, a few phones took low image photos. Having today's quality of mobile phone cameras has changed the way people see the world.

My current Samsung Android smartphone will be outdated in about 10 years time and probably tucked away in a box.

"One thing is for sure; the dusty tombs of my technology graveyard will continue to grow."
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
So completely creative, Marj! Excellent in every way!
March 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact