Happiness of a Ruby Gem

Smooth Contours of the Red apple.

Happy I Want You to Be Happy Day: Have an apple today.
Apples can indeed symbolize happiness in various ways. Their sweet, crisp taste is often associated with the simple joy of sharing a healthy snack.

This Cosmic Crisp apple is a result of 20 years of study and research by Washington State University’s fruit breeding program. It is a cross of the Enterprise and Honeycrisp apple varieties. Large, juicy and shiny red apple has a balanced flavor and firm texture. Versatile for baking, snacking and entertaining. I enjoy the Cosmic Crisp because it is slower to brown after cutting up.

I did use a red light as a background to natural light for a fun effect.
