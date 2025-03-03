Happiness of a Ruby Gem

Smooth Contours of the Red apple.



Happy I Want You to Be Happy Day: Have an apple today.

Apples can indeed symbolize happiness in various ways. Their sweet, crisp taste is often associated with the simple joy of sharing a healthy snack.



This Cosmic Crisp apple is a result of 20 years of study and research by Washington State University’s fruit breeding program. It is a cross of the Enterprise and Honeycrisp apple varieties. Large, juicy and shiny red apple has a balanced flavor and firm texture. Versatile for baking, snacking and entertaining. I enjoy the Cosmic Crisp because it is slower to brown after cutting up.



I did use a red light as a background to natural light for a fun effect.